Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Cowen from $437.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $411.39.

Shares of PAYC opened at $412.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.32. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

