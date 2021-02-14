Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Cowen from $437.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $411.39.
Shares of PAYC opened at $412.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.32. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
