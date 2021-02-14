Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.