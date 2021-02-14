Iowa State Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,670.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

