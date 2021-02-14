SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 457.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.