Susquehanna Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

