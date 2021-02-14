Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

