Tripio (TRIO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.40 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.00989403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00052924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.70 or 0.05317119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

