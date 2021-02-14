Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 298,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 135,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43.

About Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architectural design; interior design; master planning; executive architecture; related engineering services; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Plc (AUK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.