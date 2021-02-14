Niobio Cash Price Up 26.6% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $69,555.11 and $9.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 87.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.