Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 24th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Monro has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

