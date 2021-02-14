Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

