Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Receives GBX 33.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

PMO stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. Premier Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.42).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

