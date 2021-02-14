RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

