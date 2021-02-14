RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.82.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $199.86 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.30. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.