Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 5,111 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

