13,227 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.