RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,804,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTH opened at $188.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

