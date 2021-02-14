Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after buying an additional 1,067,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

