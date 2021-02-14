Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.