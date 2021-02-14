The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $185.97 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

