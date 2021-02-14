McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

