Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,775 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USX stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $463.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.07 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

