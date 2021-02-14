Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,761,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $16,823,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.