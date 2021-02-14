Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magna International were worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Magna International by 134.9% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $77.90 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

