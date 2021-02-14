Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,407,000 after acquiring an additional 116,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $507.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

