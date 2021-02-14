Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.