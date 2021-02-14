Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 4,583 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.