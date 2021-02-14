Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

JLL opened at $155.72 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $171.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

