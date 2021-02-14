Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Grows By 55.6%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BOGN opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Bogen Communications International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
About Bogen Communications International
