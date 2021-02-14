BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BIOYF stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

