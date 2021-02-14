Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Declines By 38.5%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

