Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Expands By 166.1%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, an increase of 166.1% from the January 14th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.09 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Exxe Group Company Profile
