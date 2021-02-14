Ellevest Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $413.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $414.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day moving average is $345.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

