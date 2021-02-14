Glu Mobile’s (GLUU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several other reports. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

