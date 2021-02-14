Maxim Group Downgrades Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPG. Barclays increased their price target on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Galapagos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Galapagos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Galapagos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Galapagos by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

