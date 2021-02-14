Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have commented on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

