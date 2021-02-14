UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 3%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 121,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 202,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$72.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About UGE International (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

