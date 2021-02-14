Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $34.47 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

