Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.62. 67,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 166,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the third quarter valued at $216,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

