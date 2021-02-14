Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,084 Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Tribune Publishing worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 92.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $582.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

