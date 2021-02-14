Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) were down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 186,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 752% from the average daily volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

