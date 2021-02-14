Hosking Partners LLP Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,902 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,188,513.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.59 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

