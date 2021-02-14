Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.