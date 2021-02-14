State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 87,563 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 87,563 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,299 shares of company stock worth $8,112,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.14 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.