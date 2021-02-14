Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 592,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,532,000 after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

