Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

