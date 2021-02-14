Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $9,559,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

