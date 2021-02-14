eGain’s (EGAN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

EGAN stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.54 million, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in eGain by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

