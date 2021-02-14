Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 436,716 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TAP opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

