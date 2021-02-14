UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,556 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $64.74 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

